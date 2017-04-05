Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were recently spotted getting cosy while they were on a vacation in Maldives. The alleged couple went to the exotic place with family, but their chemistry was quite visible in the photos that are now doing the rounds on social media.

Salman and Iulia are said to have been dating for a long time, but they have never admitted to their relationship in public.

During an interaction with Mid Day on the sets of Every Night and Day (a T-series single along with Himesh Reshammiya), the Romanian beauty finally opened up about her relationship with Salman and his family.

"It should be private, but I see you asking me (questions on it) anyway. I understand the curiosity and am used to it (being written about). Everybody (journalists) has to do their job, but many a times, things are created just for the sake of it," Iulia told the daily.

"You never know what you find, where and how you find it. That's the beauty of life. What do I say? The Khan family is so beautiful. I really admire them; they are united and welcoming. Their doors are always open for everyone," she added.

Though Iulia tagged her relationship as "private" and didn't say anything directly, her response was enough hint for her and Salman's fans. The duo has been spotted at several events and vacations together.

Take a look at their pictures enjoying in Maldives here:

