Salman Khan reportedly had a brawl with John Abraham long time back, and latest reports suggest that the superstar has still not buried the hatchet.

It has been reported that Salman made sure that John does not be a part of Race 3 cast. The Tubelight actor will be seen playing the male lead in the movie, and his character will reportedly have negative shades.

However, looks like Salman is being a baddie to John as well. According to The Asian Age, Salman did not want John to be in Race 3, and he accordingly made arrangements to get him out of the cast.

Talking about his enmity with John, the report stated that Salman had a quarrel with him 11 years back during a world tour. The two apparently had a fight over the payments made to the stars for their performances during the tour. Although this incident happened a long time ago, Salman apparently has not got over the bitterness.

Meanwhile, along with Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez is the only star who has been confirmed to be part of Race 3. After Kick, this will be the second time that Salman and Jackie will be seen together.

There had been series of speculations on the cast of the action thriller, but producer Ramesh Taurani has stated that only Salman and Jacqueline's association is confirmed as of now. Names of stars like Deepika Padukone, Daisy Shah and Amitabh Bachchan have also popped up as possible members of the cast.