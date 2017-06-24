Salman Khan, born as Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan, is a superstar in his own terms. Considered as one of the most popular and powerful Khans in the film industry, Salman was born on December 27, 1965, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The 51-year-old actor has millions of followers and is one of the few Indian actors who made it to PEOPLE magazine's list of most handsome men in the world.

Here are seven lesser-known facts about Bollywood's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan.

No Filmfare Awards for Best Actor

Salman in his career has won several awards, including the prestigious National Film Award, but he has not won any Filmfare Award for Best Actor in his career so far. However, the Tubelight actor won the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for Maine Pyar Kiya and Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Salman suffers from Trigeminal Neuralgia or suicide disease

Salman suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve. Trigeminal Neuralgia is also termed as a suicide disease because several patients develop suicidal tendencies.

"That's one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides. There is so much of pain. I suffered that," Salman told reporters in Dubai. "So, at that point in time, I realised that I need to work really hard. No matter how much pain you are going through."

Salman Khan obsessed with one colour

Salman is reportedly obsessed with one colour and buys clothes mostly of similar colours. He is also allergic to polyester fabric.

Salman Khan celebrated Diwali by burning money

During the promotion of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Salman appeared on television show Comedy Nights With Kapil and revealed that when he was a kid, he celebrated Diwali by burning his father Salim Khan's first salary.

"Once, during Diwali, we brothers as kids wanted to burn papers as crackers. When we didn't find any paper, I took a bundle of notes worth Rs 750, which was my father's salary, rolled it and burnt it as crackers. Later, when my father came to know about it, he didn't punish us but explained to us the importance of money and how it's the means to get food in the house. That was a big lesson I learnt that day," he told show host Kapil Sharma.

Salman Khan watched 'Sholay' wearing his school uniform

It's a known fact that Salman's father Salim Khan was the co-writer of the script of classic film Sholay, but not many know that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor attended the premiere of the film wearing his school uniform.

"I remember we went to see the premiere of Sholay. Arbaaz and I were in Scindia School, so we were still dressed in our school blazers when our father took us there," Salman said.

Salman Khan wanted to be a writer

Like father, like son. Salman wanted to be a writer and in fact, he had suggested the story idea of his film Baaghi: A Rebel for Love. He was also given the credit. He also wrote the script of the film Veer.

Salman Khan's obsession with soaps and perfumes

Salman is crazy about natural soaps and his bathroom is all stacked with different types of soaps made with natural fruit and vegetable extracts. He is also known for his finest collection of colognes.