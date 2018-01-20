Sale of liquor without scanning the barcode will invite penalty in New Delhi from February 15. The Delhi government has warned all alcohol vends in the city to ensure the sale of liquor through scanning barcode from next month, PTI reports. The move is to eliminate tax loopholes.

The excise department has issued directives to all liquor vends in Delhi.

"All the in-charge of liquor vends have been directed to put their system in place to ensure 100 percent sale through scanning after February 15," a senior government official told PTI. The sale of liquor without scanning would attract penal action as per terms and conditions of the licence, he added.

After February 15, excise department's teams will visit liquor vends in the city. If the distributors fail to follow the directive of Delhi government, strict action, including cancellation of licence, can be taken against them, the report added.

In April 2017, the excise department had directed all distributors in New Delhi to maintain one week's stock of all approved brands for sale, so that supply of liquor is not affected.

Apart from that, to ensure uninterrupted liquor supply to the liquor, vends were also asked to submit details about their stock to the department on the first working day of every week.