Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is also known as Saimdang: The Herstory, will be back with episode 7 this Wednesday, February 15, at 10pm KST on SBS. Lee Gyum and Seo Ji-yoon are likely to feature new challenges because of Min Chi-hyung and professor Min Jung-hak.

Episode 6 of the Korean mini-series mostly focused on flashback sequences. It began by featuring a conversation between the onscreen couple, which inspired the male protagonist to look back at his cheerful young age.

When Song Seung-heon's character began painting and started attracting people towards him, ministers raised their disagreement to King Joongjong. But the ruler encouraged him and gave him the permission to stay in a large property owned by Royal Family in Sujinbang.

In the meantime, Lee Won-soo returned home and Hyun ryong confronted Shin Saimdang for not sending him to Jungbu School. When his mother explained him about their financial crisis, he left the house taking his younger brother with him.

While searching for her children at the newly formed art school, the female lead met the male antagonist Min Chi-hyung and it reminded her of his evil doings in the past.

The promo for episode 7 shows Lee Young-ae's character writing a secret message to her former lover alerting him about Whieumdang Choi's husband. It also shows Lee Gyum asking his helper to gather all the information about the low-level official.

In the meantime, Hyun ryong finds a letter in Shin Myung-hwa's book and his mother asks him not to disclose it to anybody. Later on, he gets involved in an argument with Oh Yoon-ah's character.

The sneak peek also shows professor Min Jung-hak confronting Seo Ji-yoon about her secret research work. "It was not enough for you to ruin the seminar with the Keumkangsando? What are you up to?" he asks her.

Watch Saimdang episode 7 this Wednesday at 10pm KST to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the first six episodes of the Korean mini-series online here.

