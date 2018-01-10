Taimur Ali Khan, India's most loved celebrity child has an amazing nickname and you won't be able to guess it in your wildest dreams!

On Saavn's upcoming show "Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev", Saif Ali Khan spoke about his darling son. He said: "You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it'll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, Thank You, Aadaab. It'll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved. And honestly if he does his namaste right, he'll score points. Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way." (as quoted by Bollywood Life)

Yes, his nickname is TIM, can you believe it? It was reported last year that Kareena Kapoor used to call Taimur 'Little John'. Well, looks like Saif has something else in mind.

Saif also said on the show: "He's blue eyed. He's a genetic treasure trove. He is. He is got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he's got a bit of Raj Kapoor, he's got a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he's got a bit of Bhopal...I don't know..he's beyond me. He's gone. Let's see what happens."

Saif, Kareena and Taimur returned from their Switzerland holiday a few days back.

Talking about his daughter Sara who's ready for her debut film Kedarnath, Saif said: "I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she's been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do'."

"She always wanted to do this, it's just that she took a header you know a shine to academics and then ended up doing so well at Columbia that one thought came, listen maybe a slightly more stable thing because I don't know... who knows. I wish her all the best."