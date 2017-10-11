Saif Ali Khan stepped into the kitchen for his role of a three-star Michelin chef Roshan Kalra, who ventures into a food truck business after getting chucked out of a restaurant in New York City. The movie is an official remake of American film released in 2014 by the same name. But Saif has apparently failed to cook it to perfection as is evident from the box office performance of the movie.

However, there have been actors in the past who dished out some magical recipes that left everlasting aroma in the minds with their brilliant performances in their bawarchi (cook) avatar onscreen.

Rajesh Khanna

The first superstar of the Hindi film industry donned the hat of a cook way back in 1972. His impeccable sense of humour and great screen presence stole the hearts of many at that time. He played the role of Raghu who takes up the job of a cook in a family that had a reputation for kicking out and mistreating their servants. Rajesh Khanna essayed his role with so much ease that he became a household name in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood left his angry young man behind to become an arrogant and rude pony-tailed chef in his 2007 film Cheeni Kum. Big B lived upto his mark of Shahenshah adoringly called by his die-hard fans. His quirky but fashionable looks gave young actors a good run for their money.

Govinda

It is always a great sight when an actor, who is favorite of the masses, becomes one of the them and portrays their life on screen. Govinda played the role of a son of a rich man in Hero No. 1 (1997) who turns himself into a chef cum house servant in order to win hearts of the family of his lady love. His househelp role won the hearts and is still very refreshing to see his performance on TV screens.

Akshay Kumar

Everyone knows that Akshay Kumar aka Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia used to be a chef and waiter in real life in Thailand before he forayed into Bollywood. And in reel life too, Akshay stepped into the shoes of a cook in his 2009 film Chandni Chowk to China who later takes up martial arts to become the unmatched warrior in China.

Kunal Kapoor

The Rang De Basanti actor played the role of a reluctant chef in comedy film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana who tries to save his old family restaurant by inventing a secret recipe to put them back in the business. He was praised for his performance in the film that helped in shaping his acting career.

Shah Rukh Khan

In Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Duplicate (1998), Shah Rukh Khan donned the hat of a chef. Though the movie was bombed at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's look as chef will be remembered for long.

R Madhavan

After showcasing his love boy and angry man side in Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein in 2001, R Madhavan put on the apron and took cutlery in his hands for his role of a village simpleton in Ramji Londonwaley in 2005 who starts working illegallly as a cook in London.