Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to release first song Sitara from Sai Dharam Tej's Winner on Wednesday evening. The film unit is all thanks for the actor for his gesture to attend the launch event.

SS Thaman, the music director of Winner, confirmed the news and tweeted on January 27: "#Winner audio updates coming soon !! Some exciting news all the way !! First song on air from 1st Feb @adityamusic @IamSaiDharamTej."

Aditya Music has acquired the audio rights of Winner and the bosses of the label revealed the song name on its official Twitter handle on January 30. They tweeted: "A @MusicThaman Musical First Song From #Winner Movie , " #Sithara " Releasing on FEB1st :) Stay tuned @adityamusic #SitharaOnFeb1st."

SS Thaman took to his Twitter handle late on Tuesday to share his excitement. He wrote: "Excited to announce exciting news tom at 9am !!! ❤️" On this morning, he confrimed that Mahesh Babu will launch the song Sitara from Winner. He wrote: "Super thanks to Our #superstar @urstrulyMahesh for his Super heart ❤️ to launch our #sitarasong today at #7pm from @IamSaiDharamTej #winner."

Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh and Gopichand are thrilled over Mahesh Babu accepting the invitation to launch the song. They took to their Twitter accounts to thank the superstar for his gesture. They also posted a photo, which features Prince and the details of the launch of the soundtrack. Mahesh Babu will launch the first track from Winner at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Winner is an action film directed by Gopichand Malineni and jointly produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu under the banner Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions and Leo Productions. Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh are playing the lead roles in the movie, while Jagapati Babu appears in a crucial role.