Director VV Vinayak is all praise for Sai Dharam Tej and he says that his dance moves in one of the songs of the movie Inttelligent (Intelligent) will remind everyone of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Inttelligent is set to hit the screens on February 9 and as a part of its publicity, VV Vinayak has shared the highlights of the movie in his interaction with various media houses. In one of his interviews, the director lauded hard work, acting and dancing skills of Sai Dharam Tej.

Sai Dharam Tej's uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi is known for his dancing skills. Some of his moves have become classics and they are performed by young generation of actors in their movies. VV Vinayak has hinted that Sai Dharam Tej is seen performing Chiru's moves one of the songs of Inttelligent.

"Tej is a very hard working actor who always tries to give his best. He has done a terrific job with his performances and dances. In one song, he will remind everyone of his uncle Chiranjeevi garu. With this film, it will be proved that Tej can carry a big budget film on his shoulders quite easily," VV Vinayak told 123 Telugu.

Talking about the story of Inttelligent, VV Vinayak says that the movie has an interesting storyline with all the commercial elements to woo all sections of the audience.

"The film is all about the fight of a young man and how he dethrones the villain through his intelligent schemes. The film has all the basic commercial elements which you expect in my movies. There is dance, fights and moreover, the comedy will surely leave you in splits," said the director.

Intelligent has been written by Akula Shiva and produced by C Kalyan under hi banner CK Entertainments. Sai Dharam Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are playing the lead roles, while Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmanandam, and Saptagiri appear in key roles in the film, which has SS Thaman's music.