After a long wait, 25-year-old pacer Shardul Thakur made his One Day International debut in India's 168-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth of the ongoing five-match series in Colombo on Thursday, August 31.
Thakur, who became the 218th player to make ODI debut for India, received his cap from head coach and former captain Ravi Shastri and the occasion became more significant as it was MS Dhoni 300th ODI as well.
The Mumbai speedster, who had travelled with the Indian team during the 2016 tour to West Indies, was impressive in his very first outing as he clocked good pace in his first spell with the new ball.
THE NUMBER GAME
Thakur finished with figures of 7-0-26-1, but little did he know that he would be on the receiving end of some fierce criticism from Twitterati.
Fans of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were not happy with Thakur as he was sporting the iconic number 10 India jersey.
A few even went to request the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire the former India captain's jersey. Notably, Tenudlkar's former Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians retired the number 10 jersey.
Thakur though revealed why he had chosen the number 10 India jersey after the end of the Colombo match on Thursday. He said: "My birth date's sum total is 10 which is why I chose the number for my jersey as well."
Why the hell @BCCI allowed Shardul Thakur to wear Jersey No. 10. It should be earned by performance not to be given to any newbie. pic.twitter.com/cJugeV2CXh— Chandan (@sportsbloggerCK) September 1, 2017
