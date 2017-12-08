Prabhas may be a big star today and have a legion of fans across the globe, but he too was an ordinary moviegoer at one point and had his own set of favourite actors. The name of one such actress has been revealed by the Baahubali actor himself.

Prabhas was more than just a fan and he had a secret crush on this actress. Well, if you are still wondering about the name of the actress, it is none other than Raveena Tandon. "I am a big a fan of Raveena! Every time I saw the song from Andaz Apna Apna – Elo ji sanam, I saw that song I was like wow!" he said.

It has to be noted that Raveena's husband Anil Thadani had distributed Baahubali series. A source says, "In fact, the actors and makers of Bahubali are close friends and part of a group in Hyderabad and whenever they are in Mumbai they visit Anil and Raveena."

"When the producer and Rana Daggubati first met Anil, they told him about Prabhas being a mad fan of Raveena. When Prabhas visited Anil and Raveena for dinner last time, he clicked selfies with the gorgeous actress," the source adds.

On the professional front, Prabhas, who is basking in the success of Baahubali series, is busy with Saaho. The team is gearing up for the shooting of a high-octane action sequence in the UAE in the coming days after wrapping up the recent schedule in Hyderabad.

The Sujeeth directorial will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.