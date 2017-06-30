An interesting update on the selection of heroine from Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho has been revealed. Well, prior to signing Anushka Shetty to play the female lead, the makers had approached a couple of Bollywood stars that include Sonam Kapoor.

DNA has published a story citing that Anushka Shetty was not the first choice to play the female lead, but it was Sonam Kapoor. "The filmmakers gave Sonam a brief idea of the film, and she agreed to meet them. But neither did the meeting happen nor did the makers return with a bound script," a source has told the daily.

Many names were said to be in the race that included Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde. In the end, the makers went with the tried-and-tested choice by roping in Anushka.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas, who are rumoured to be in love, had teamed up for Baahubali series. Their chemistry had worked big time in the SS Rajamouli's flicks.

Coming back to Saaho, the shooting of the film will begin in July and it will hit the screens in August 2018. The film is written and directed by Sujeeth Reddy. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is composing the music while R Madhi is handling the cinematography; Sreekar Prasad editing the flick.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the role of villain in the movie which is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy. It will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.