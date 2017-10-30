Popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has finally declared its winners after 10 long months of tough competition. It was a tie between Shreyan Bhattacharya and Anjali Gaikwad and both the contestants lifted the winning trophy together.

This is for the first time in the history of a reality show that not one but two contestants got the same number of votes and were declared winners.

The grand finale of the reality show was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and saw the presence of several renowned faces of the industry. Comedian Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh entertained the audience with their antics.

For the finale episode, Shreyan performed a few soulful numbers Hawayein, Suraj Dooba and Zaalima, while Anjali mesmerised the audience with Deewani Mastani, Main Kolhapur Se Ayi Hu, and Jhalla Wallah songs.

Shreyan is a 12-year-old boy from Midnapur, West Bengal, and has been impressing the judges since the show's first episode. Eleven-year-old Maharashtrian girl Anjali, however, entered the show recently as a "challenger." Her confidence and talent made her win hearts and reach the finale.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs had 30 jury members to guide kids. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali were the panel of judges.

Apart from Shreyan and Anjali, Dhroon Tickoo, Sonakshi Kar, Shanmukhapriya and Vaishnav Girish were the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.