The new release date of Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3 has been announced on Wednesday, December 21, at 8 pm. Well, the much-hyped flick will be out on 26 January. The Tamil film was supposed to hit the screens this Friday, December 23.

"S3 FROM JANUARY26 WORLDWIDE both Tamil and Telugu versions ! @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian @Jharrisjayaraj @shrutihaasan #TheHuntBegins. [sic]" Studiogreen, the production house, announced the news on Twitter. It means the movie will have a four-day holiday weekend.

The original plans for the release underwent changes over multiple reasons. As per industry insiders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive, followed by the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and the havoc created by Cyclone Vardah have forced the makers to push the release.

"Dear all! #S3 stands postponed due to several external factors not under our control!Believe it's for the larger good!Need all your support! [sic]" Suriya tweeted without pointing out any reason over the delay.

The last quarter of 2016 has been the dullest phase for Kollywood due to the reasons. However, the business of films in Chennai and Chengalpet regions have not been affected as people book tickets online.

S3 is written and directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the two heroines in the film, which has Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Thakur Anoop Singh, Nassar, Delhi Kumar, Yuvarani, Janaki Sabesh and others in the cast. Harris Jayaraj is the music director, Priya is the cinematographer and VJ Vijayan is the editor of the flick.