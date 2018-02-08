The confusions around the music director of Ajith's Viswasam are finally cleared. Yes, S Thaman has been apparently signed for the Siruthai Siva-directorial film to score the music.

Earlier, there were rumours that Anirudh Ravichander was approached to score music for Viswasam and he had given his consent. It was speculated that he was teaming up with Ajith and Siruthai Siva again after Vedalam and Vivegam.

However, the young music director has missed out on a hat-trick chance to work with the same combo again as S Thaman is on board. It has to be noted that Yuvan Shankar Raja was the first choice to score music for Viswasam and he reportedly walked out of the flick over some issues.

The makers are yet to formally announce the news. However, Director Shakti Soundar Rajan was first to announce the news on Twitter by posting, "Congrats @immancomposer for deservingly bagging #Thala's #Viswasam!!!"

It is for the first time Imman is scoring music for an Ajith film.

The movie has Nayanthara playing the female lead. It is her fourth movie with Ajith after starring with Thalla in Billa, Aegan, and Arrambam.

The movie produced by Sathya Jyothi Films will be entirely shot in India. It is said to be a family entertainer with ample scope for comedy and action.

Some reports had claimed that the movie is set in the backdrop of North Chennai and a gangster film in which Ajith plays the role of a cop.