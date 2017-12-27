While Aashiq Abu's latest Mollywood flick Mayaanadhi is trending as the darling of the social media, S Durga director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has posted an acerbic advice for the director on his Facebook wall.

In the post, which starts with his fears of severe criticism against his frequent social media posts about Mayaanadhi, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan calls the movie "the first politically vigilant cinema" of Malayalam.

He goes further by provocatively placing the movie below iconic filmmaker-writer Padmarajan's 1987 cult movie, Thoovanathumbikal, and above veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan's movies. He also hails the movie for representing the contemporary Malayalee psyche with accuracy.

But, he changes his tone when it comes to the political correctness of the movie. Mayaanadhi has garnered rave reviews for its politically correct portrayal of the characters and their rebellion against the gender and cultural norms prevailing in the society.

Even though Sanal Kumar Sasidharan tags the movie as an inevitable change in the Malayalam film industry, he disagrees with Aashiq Abu in terms of the political stand the movie has taken. Earlier, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had posted two updates citing Mayaanadhi as a haunting experience and he had showered praises on Aashiq Abu and other crew members.

He concludes his post with acerbic lines saying, "Aashiq, Don't bother about being politically correct! You are an artist! F*** political correctness!!".

Ironically, it was Aashiq Abu who had shouldered the task of releasing Sanal's award-winning indie flick Ozhivu Divasathe Kali theatrically last year. Many considered it as a positive gesture signalling the indie and commercial streams of Mollywood coming together for the common well being of cinema.

Sanal, who was shot to fame after winning the prestigious Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam earlier this year for his indie flick S Durga, never stays away from controversies.

He was severely bullied on social media platforms for the previous title of the movie. Later, he was forced to change the controversial title as S Durga by the Censor Board of Film Certification. The movie was even pulled out of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this November, adding to the controversy surrounding the movie.