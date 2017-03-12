Jurgen Klopp has certainly turned things around at Liverpool since he took over but he still has a number of problems to fix before they can challenge for the title again. One of those main concerns is his defenders' inconsistency while playing the smaller teams in the Premier League.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has had to do with a makeshift back four on a number of occasions while James Milner had to adapt to his new left-back role, this season. Klopp is not convinced that Alberto Moreno and Milner have done really well in that position so far but you can't expect him to continue playing in that position.

Klopp said recently that Liverpool will be spending a lot of money in the summer as he looks to revamp his squad for the new season and have identified Fulham's 16-year-old sensation Ryan Sessegnon as a potential target.

Liverpool, at some point, were expected to find a player for their left-back position as Milner was just a temporary solution and Sessegnon might be the answer to their problems. The teen has caught a lot of attention playing for Championship side Fulham this season and has been targetted by the likes of Tottenham and Everton, too, but Liverpool seem confident that they can sign him.

Sessegnon has been compared to Real Madrid star Gareth Bale on a number of occasions this season. Bale too started his career as a left back before moving further up the pitch and given the talent Sessegnon possesses at the moment, he definitely has it in him to become the next Bale and even better than him.

After scoring his first professional goal last year, he became the first professional footballer in the English leagues to have been born in the 2000s to score a goal in a first team game and the youngest player ever to have scored in a Championship match.

In Fulham's most recent game against Newcastle United in the Championship, the Englishman scored two goals as they shocked the Championship leaders to pick up the three points. Liverpool have sent scouts to watch him regularly this season and would be an ideal long term solution to their left back problems.

Klopp is known to develop young players really well and his style of play would suit Sessegnon too given he has a lot of pace and likes to make runs down the wings and put in crosses. The 16 year old is expected to cost around £10 million upfront and while some might say it is a gamble, Liverpool will be securing the future of one of hottest prospects in world football at the moment.