A fire broke out at Los Angeles radio host Ryan Seacrest's Beverly Hills $50 million mansion on Sunday, but no one was hurt in the incident. The radio host took to Instagram to assure his fans that everyone is safe.

Seacrest posted a photo of the aftermath on Instagram and said that no one was injured in the incident. He also thanked Beverly Hills firefighters for tackling the blaze at his mansion. "Fire last night at the house - thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters," the former American Idol host captioned the photo.

The radio host did not provide any other details of the horrifying incident, but TMZ reported that the fire left some heavy damage. According to TMZ, an electrical fire ignited on his driveway which later spread to nearby trash cans.

Seacrest purchased the 9,200 sq ft Beverly Hills mansion from talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in May 2012. The mansion was said to be in the range of $37 million to $40 million, but he purchased from DeGeneres for $49 million.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in less than two months Seacrest was rescued by firefighters. During New Year, the radio host was on his way to Times Square when he was stuck in an elevator along with his producer and a few Good Morning America staffers. He was stuck for around 40 minutes in the elevator before firefighters came there to help everyone.

"I will tell you this, if you've ever been stuck in an elevator, it's funny and cute for about 10 minutes," Seacrest said after he came out of the elevator. "And then about 20 minutes in, it's not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open."