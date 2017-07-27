From super hero stunts to action sequence, actor Ryan Reynolds can pull off any character effortlessly. In his upcoming film The Hitman's Bodyguard, the Deadpool actor is seen playing a 'triple-A rated executive protection agent'.

Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3), the movie features a stellar cast of Samuel L Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek alongside Ryan Reynolds. The film is slated to be released in theatres on August 18, 2017.

The first clip from the film was recently dropped. The clip shows Reynold's character engaged in fisticuffs with Samuel L. Jackson's character but it has a bit of a comedic punch in it.

The Hitman's Bodyguard revolves around the world's top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] who is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson].

The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out looking for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife.

You can watch the red band trailer here.