Russia has a couple of new-generation combat fighter jets in the pipeline that will strengthen its air defense system tremendously. It has the fifth-generation supersonic stealth combat jet Sukhoi Su-57 (T-50) coming in a couple of years, and the next-generation MiG-35 that has completed factory trials.

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) CEO Yuri Slusar told Russian News Agency TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum 2018 that the company has a contract to deliver the first batch of fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 in 2019.

A total of 12 Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in the first batch.

The Sukhoi Su-57 took its first flight in 2010 before it took on the new Izdeliye-30 turbofan engine in December 2017. It is said that the second-stage engine increases the Su-57's thrust to 11,000 kg without afterburner and 19,000 kg with afterburner.

Russia has also completed factory trials of its next-generation fighter jet Mikoyan MiG-35.

"The factory trials of the MiG-35 multirole fighter jet produced in the interests of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation have been completed. The certificate of the trial completion was signed in December 2017," TASS quoted the press office of Russia's MiG Aircraft Corporation as saying.

MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko told MiG Aircraft Corporation's press office that "radio-electronic equipment, the sight and navigation complex, the radar, engines and other aircraft systems" were checked during the trial.

"By its combat potential, the scope and the efficiency of its missions and the price/quality ratio, the MiG-35 is today a perfect combat vehicle for operation in high-intensity armed conflicts," said Tarasenko

Yuri Slyusar has said that a contract would be signed sometime this year for the delivery of MiG-35 aircrafts to Russia's Aerospace Force.