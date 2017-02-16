Pink actress Taapsee Pannu is back with rom-com Running Shaadi, in which she will share screen space with Sultan fame Amit Sadh. Slated to be released on February 17, the movie has been screened for celebrities and they have lauded it on social media.

Running Shaadi is said to have an interesting plot as it revolves around Ram Bharose (played by Amit) and Nimmi's (played by Tapsee) love story. The love between the two, who are childhood lovers, starts to fade once Nimmi meets new friends in college.

This irks Raj and he decides to get married to a stranger and it's at that moment when the idea of runningshaadi.com strikes him. Thus, Nimmi and Raj make a website that helps lovers elope and get married legally. How the two get their love back and how they execute their idea of runningshaadi.com is the crux of the story.

While the critics have given mixed reactions, Bollywood celebs have lauded the movie. Tapsee and Amit also complement each other on-screen. Take a look at what celebs have to say about their performance and the movie:

#Runningshaadi is delightful.. @TheAmitSadh n @taapsee are so so do endearing in the film !! @royamit1973 qorme ke saath kabab meri taraf se — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) February 15, 2017

Loved #RunningShaadi. Splendid and very real performances by @TheAmitSadh & @taapsee. Kudos @royamit1973. Go and watch it this Friday. ✌️?? — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 16, 2017

Run to watch #RunningShaadi outstanding film & performance by @TheAmitSadh @taapsee one of the best #romcom u wi love to fall in love again. — $achin P. Karande (@sachinpkarande) February 16, 2017