Director Amit Roy's Bollywood movie Running Shaadi (Runningshaadi.com), starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu, has received positive reviews from the audience around the world.

Story/Plot:

Running Shaadi is a romantic comedy entertainer and Amit Roy has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie in collaboration with Navjot Gulati. The movie deals with the unique concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married. This subject has rarely been explored in Bollywood in the past.

Nimmi (Taapsee Pannu) confesses to her friend Ram (Amit Sadh) about having premarital sex. Ram, who works for her father, wants to take this relationship forward; she just wants friendship. He decides to marry someone else and starts a website called RunningShaadi.com for lovers whose families are against their love interests. The website becomes popular among the youth. At this juncture, Nimmi falls in love with Ram and runs away with him. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis:

According to the audience, Amit Roy has chosen a wonderful theme and also created an engrossing screenplay for Running Shaadi. The first half of the movie has some dull moments, but Taapsee Pannu manages to engage the film-goers. Some comedy scenes keep the viewers engaged in the second-half and the climax is good.

Performance:

Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu have delivered good performances in Running Shaadi and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of the movie. Arsh Bajwa's performance is another attraction of the movie. Other supporting artistes have also done justice to their roles and are assets of the flick, say the audience.

Technical:

Running Shaadi has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under the banners Crouching Tiger Motion Pictures and Rising Sun Films and it has decent production values. Songs, background score, picturisation and punch lines are the big attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Running Shaadi movie review by audience:

shubham gaur ‏@kavipandit

Congratulations 2 d team #RunningShaadi it is thoroughly entertaining film. Great wrk done by director #amitroy ur superb at ur storytelling. #amitsaad #tapseepannu were outstanding. Loved every bit of them. You guys made Nimmi and bharose so effortless. Just adorable. Mr power. Nicely chopped ,shot and music was just appt according to the situations. Some of the songs surely gonna download for sure. #feelagayi. The casting by #jogi ji. Your work was outstanding as a casting director sir. The secondary couldn't have been better. U were brilliant. #RunningShaadi #manojjha #bijendrakala #cyberjeet uplifted d film on so mny levels. It ws unbelievable, d enrgy nd compassion of sch actors. #RunningShaadi as we all knw save d bst fr d last. @Navjotalive u were phenomenal at ur storytelling. Definite entertainer nd super timing. #RunningShaadi I surely think it's a engaging within the first act and second half and third act were so captivating. #feeljoagayihaina. #RunningShaadi m so happy for biradar. More power to you and your storytelling. #shandaarjabrdastzindabad running shaadi jhande gaadegi bhai #RunningShaadi it's a film which is going to work more through word of mouth. So please spread d work. Kick-ass film. Checkdisout #RunningShaadi my bad #pankajjha he was exceptional. (I see new face just ask na jeajaji). Hahahhahahahahhha gajabbbb

Saqib Saleem ‏@Saqibsaleem

#Runningshaadi is delightful.. @TheAmitSadh n @taapsee are so so do endearing in the film !! @royamit1973 qorme ke saath kabab meri taraf se. And @Navjotalive this is it bro.. bask in the glory!! Very well deserved!! #RunningShaadi

Raisa Ghosh ‏@raisaghosh

.@TheAmitSadh and @taapsee Superb fabulous content.. Aab toh #RunningShaadi hi karna hoga, no arrange marriage :P

Antriksh Manav ‏@SumitPurohit

#RunningShaadi bahut mazedaar picture hai. Imtiaz sir will be proud of @Navjotalive. Box office par bhi running rahegi. Realeasing tomorrow.

Umair Sandhu ‏@sandhumerry

Exclusive First Review #RunningShaadi from UAE Censor Board. Paisa Vasool film ! @taapsee @TheAmitSadh gave Terrific Performances. 3.5*/5*

Lord Meow ‏@RanjibMazumder 6h6 hours ago