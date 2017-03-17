Rumours are rife that Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Kriti Sanon is miffed with the actor over his flirtatious behaviour with female actors.

Sushant is certainly one of the most charming Bollywood stars, and there is no denial that the female lot of the industry enjoys his company. However, Sushant's "extra friendly" behaviour with co-actresses has reportedly made Kriti upset.

Sushant's attitude to his female co-stars did not go down well with his rumoured girlfriend, and the latter has given an ultimatum to Sushant, according to Catch News.

The report also said Kriti has warned Sushant that she would end the relationship, if he does not change. Sushant and Kriti's rumoured love affair started doing the rounds during the shooting of the duo's upcoming movie Raabta.

If you think the way u always thought and do what u have always done , you will get the results you have always gotten.########positivibration #dontforgettosmile? A post shared by Aankita S Lokhaande (@lokhandeankita) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:54am PST

Sushant was earlier in a relationship with TV actress Ankita Lokhande, but the couple had parted ways after dating each other for six years. However, soon after the breakup, reports of the MS Dhoni: The Untitled Story actor's growing closeness with Kriti started making headlines.

Although the two are spotted together quite often, neither of them has confirmed the dating rumours. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is slated to be released on June 9 this year.