Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come up with a new mantra, which they want every Indian to chant five times before starting their prayers, to ward off the demon of China. It does not matter whether one is a Hindu offering his daily prayers or a Muslim reading namaz.

RSS which supports India's hard stance at Doklam plateau on the tri-junction confrontation has come up with this mantra -- "Kailash, Himalaya aur Tibet Cheen ki asuri shakti se mukt ho."

Indresh Kumar, an RSS advocate and national executive member, told Mail Today that this will not only hurt the core interest of China but also infuse spiritual energy in the efforts and will create positive action.

Kumar said that China has adopted an imperialist and expansionist character. Calling China a 'votary of violence', he said that the recent 'entanglement' with India has cost China 'several friends'. "China has shown that they are neither with India nor with the world and want to continue the politics of violence," Kumar said.

"They have captured the territory of several countries such as India, Nepal, Bhutan, apart from having captured Tibet. Doklam was saved from their clutches only as Indian and Bhutanese soldiers pre-empted Chinese design," he added.

Kumar feels that China has been cornered and the best way to attack would be to encourage every Indian to choose India-made goods over the Chinese ones.

Respond to OBOR with OCOR

An article from a recent RSS-affiliated journal organiser has even urged India to respond to China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) with One Culture One Region (OCOR).

Jointly written by Ravi Shankar and Newton Mishra, the article reads that since China "wants to dominate the region to overpower India", India "should initiate to form OCOR, like SAARC for the Eurasian countries", reported The Indian Express.

The article further goes on to point out a few myths, which includes China claiming to have 'developed in the Han Dynasty in 220 BC' whereas 'the Silk Road came into existence only in 1877'.