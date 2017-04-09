Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday demanded a ban on cow slaughter across the country and said that violence in the name of cow protection "defames cause".

"We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country," Bhagwat said at an event organised in New Delhi to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

"Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause and the law must be obeyed," he added. He also said that the work of cow protection must continue in accordance with the law of the land.