It seems the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is finally getting ready to declare the results of its Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) stage 2 (CBT) examination 2016, and it may happen in the next few days if reports are anything to go by.

It was earlier reported that the results of the RRB NTPC stage 2 Computer Based Test (CBT) that was conducted from January 17 to 19 would be announced on March 15 but it didn't happen. A source from Indian Railways later let the cat out of the bag by revealing that results of the said exam would be released in April and not in March as reported by several media houses.

Now, reports are doing the rounds that RRB NTPC mains exam result will be declared sometime next week. You can check your results online at RRB official website and 21 official RRB zone and regional sites.

More than 54 lakh candidates appeared for the stage 1 exam but only 2,73,780 candidates qualified the stage. A total of 18,252 posts will filled through this recruitment. Selected candidates will be recruited to several posts -- Commercial Apprentice (CA) - 703, Traffic Apprentice (TA) - 1645, Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk (ECRC) - 127, Goods Guard - 7591, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist - 869, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA) - 1205, Assistant Station Master (ASM) - 5942, Traffic Assistant – 166, and Senior Time Keeper – 4.

The procedure of recruitment differs based on the posts one has applied. Some candidates will be directly recruited based on the results of the RRB NTPC stage 2 CBT exam 2016, while others will have to go through typing skill test or aptitude test besides document verification before being finally recruited.