The best thing about the WWE Royal Rumble is no matter how much expectations you have and predictions you do, you are bound to get surprised. Royal Rumble 2017 will not be any different.

Royal Rumble 2017: Matches and schedule

The 30th edition of one of the most popular WWE pay-per-views (PPVs) is here and will be LIVE from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, this Sunday, January 29. Royal Rumble 2017: Confirmed 30-man battle royal list | The surprises entrants.



Apart from the iconic 30-man over the top rope elimination match, a lot of championships -- from the WWE World championship to the WWE Cruiserweight championship -- will be contested for.

Almost all of the WWE superstars who brought a lot of shock value to the WWE and spiked up the TV ratings this past year, feature at the Royal Rumble 2017. From Goldberg, who made that much-anticipated return to AJ Styles, who made that much-anticipated WWE debut and the legends the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, are very much a part of the fight card of the PPV.

Also, Mickie James, one of the well-known women pro wrestlers currently, has returned to the WWE this year and is set for her in-ring competition for the first time in the pro wrestling promotions in a lot of years.

New stars Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, also are in action.

Royal Rumble 2017: Schedule

Date: January 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET (12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST [Monday)]

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Where to watch live

Country TV India Ten 1 HD, Ten 2 UK Sky Box Office USA PPV Canada PPV

Live stream - WWE Network.

Live updates - WWE twitter.