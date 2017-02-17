Chennai-based niche bike-maker Royal Enfield has emerged as the fourth-largest motorcycle-seller in India beating TVS Motor Company, the erstwhile leader. Between November 2016 and January 2017, the cumulative domestic sale of Royal Enfield stood at 1, 70,292 units whereas TVS Motors posted sale of 1,118,489 units.

From this showing, it is clear TVS Motor Company continues to reel under the impact of demonetisation that sale of its motorcycles has been taking since November. While TVS sold 45,359 units in November, 37,316 units in December and 35,994 units in January, Royal Enfield, the makers of the Bullet, sold 55,843, 56,316 and 58,133 units, respectively, in the same period.

Hero Moto Corp was the largest motorcycle-seller during the period of Nov 2016-January 2017 followed by Honda 2Wheelers and Bajaj Auto. TVS completes the list of top five largest motorcycle-sellers in India.

Royal Enfield's product line‐up in India includes the Bullet — Classic and Thunderbird models — with 350 and 500cc displacement engines along with the Continental GT 535cc café racer and the all- purpose built Himalayan. Royal Enfield operates through 17 company-operated stores and 605 dealers in all major cities and towns in India. It exports to over 50 countries across the world, including the US, UK besides many in Europe, Latin America, Middle East and South East Asia. Royal Enfield's most selling model — the Classic 350 — made it to the list of the top-selling two-wheelers in India for the first time in December 2016, getting the sixth position with positive sale. The Classic 350 sold 38,080 units in December 2016 and registered a growth of 61 per cent.

ET Auto