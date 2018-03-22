Royal Enfield, the Eicher-owned motorcycle brand is expected to launch its new 650 twins-- Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650-in India this year. Ahead of its launch, Royal Enfield has started putting them to test in different parts of the country and here comes a new set of spy shots of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was spied undergoing testing on the Chennai-Kolkata highway. The new 650 retro-styled motorcycle shows the dual exhaust painted in matte black and chrome finished headlamp housing. The round rear view mirror also features chrome surroundings. The motorcycle has an upright and relaxed riding position.

Powering the new flagship motorcycle is a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed jointly by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. The mill is tuned to churn out 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque mated to a five-speed transmission. The upcoming 560 twins are going to be the most powerful and probably the most expensive motorcycles of the Chennai-based niche bike maker in India.

Expected to be launched first in the European market, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 is likely to come to the Indian market by mid-2018. Rumors are also rife that the domestic market could get the new 650 twins as early as in May. The bookings for the models are also expected to begin around the same time in India.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is fitted with a telescopic 41mm front fork at the front while the rear gets Twin coil-over shocks. 320mm disc at front and 240mm disc at the rear will take care of braking along with ABS. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 was first showcased at the EICMA show in Milan in November 2017 and made India debut in the same month at Rider Mania.

Source: TeamBHP