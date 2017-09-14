Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer, Royal Enfield's Himalayan, a purpose-built motorcycle, is back on sale In India. The adventure tourer, which went off the road in April this year, has been re-launched with an updated engine to make it BS-IV compliant.

Priced at Rs 1.65 lakh, which is Rs 5000 higher than its previous versions, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan retains the same style and features of its earlier models and is available in two colours - Granite and Snow. The updated Royal Enfield Himalayan is available for bookings .

The BS-IV version of the Himalayan also gets FI (fuel injection). Himalayan is powered by a 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

The earlier version was criticised for a number of quality issues ranging from engine noise, hard gear shift, stand gap and sari guard. The new version is expected to rectify these issues.

While Royal Enfield had updated its Bullet range (Bullet 500, Bullet 350 and Bullet ES) with a fuel injection engine, the Himalayan is understood to have taken more time since the model was built around a new LS410 engine platform.

Built on a double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in-house company Harris Performance, Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers ground clearance of 220mm.

According to reports, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan currently commands a waiting period of over two months.