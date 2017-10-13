Royal Enfield has announced its entry into Vietnam, the world's fourth largest two-wheeler market, as part of the company's international thrust to expand the mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc).

Royal Enfield has inaugurated its first flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam. The company is currently focused on building and expanding its presence in South-Asian countries. The Chennai-based niche bike-maker has a presence in Indonesia through two exclusive stores in Jakarta and Bali and also has the first exclusive gear store outside India at Jakarta. In Thailand, Royal Enfield currently has an exclusive store in Bangkok.

"Royal Enfield endeavours to reinvent and lead the global mid-size motorcycle segment, and South-East Asia is a critical market for us in this global strategy. This segment is expanding in India and is a huge opportunity for Royal Enfield across the world," said Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, Royal Enfield president. "With its vast landscapes and countryside, Vietnam is an ideal destination for pure motorcycling experiences. We hope to fuel the culture of exploration and leisure motorcycling with some of our best motorcycles in Vietnam," Singh added.

Royal Enfield forayed into Vietnam with Al Naboodah International (VN) as its official dealer in the country. The first flagship store has been launched in the heart of HCMC at Saigon Paragon, 3 Nguyen Luong Bang, District 7, Vietnam.

The company has made its debut in Vietnam with three of its widely popular models featuring single-cylinder engines -- Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Continental GT 535.

"In a post-performance era where riders are looking for machines that are easy to own and maintain, Royal Enfield offers evocative and unintimidating modern-classic motorcycles, with timeless appeal," the company said.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield's product line‐up in India includes Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird models in 350 and 500cc displacement along with Continental GT 535cc café racer and the purpose-built Himalayan powered by the new LS410 engine.