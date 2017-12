Here is good news. Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield could be mulling to bring the new 650cc Continental GT to India next year.

But there is bad news too. With the sales of the current model in the market going down to its lowest ever figures in the month of November 2017, it is prudent to ask whether it will be the best move to keep flogging a tired beast.

According to a report of BikeWale, the café racer Continental GT in India has been posting meagre sales in the past couple of months and has now slipped to just 3 units in November. The sales of Continental GT in October were at 26 units and was somewhere around it in the previous months as well.

The dwindling sales of the Continental GT, which was launched in the country with high expectations, begs the answer whether the model will be withdrawn from the market. Reports are also doing the rounds that the Continental GT in the market could be succeeded by the new 650cc Continental GT.

The Continental GT cafe racer is powered by a 535cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected four-stroke engine that can churn out 29bhp at 5,100 rpm and 44 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The GT features a single 300 mm disc brake at the front and 240 mm at the rear, and rides on Pirelli Sport Demon tyres. The cafe racer gets a telescopic suspension up front and Paioli twin gas-charged shock absorbers in the rear.