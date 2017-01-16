After bringing the Bullet and Continental GT models up to speed in the UK market, Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has now launched the updated models of Classic 500 and the purpose-built Himalayan in the same market.

The new models of Classic 500 and Himalayan are Euro 4 compliant. Besides, the bikes also have Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in the UK market. The updated Classics 500 also features rear disc brakes, while other features remain as it is. The 2017 models of the Bullet and Continental GT have also been updated to Euro-4 emission norms and come with ABS as standard. There is no information on the power output of the 2017 models. However, the word on the internet is that the engine could be tweaked a bit for better fuel efficiency. Indian versions might also get updated, as the market is expected to move to the BS-IV emission norms soon. The updated 2017 models of Royal Enfield could come to the India as early as in March. However, it is not sure if the same features of the updated models in the UK will be available in India.

The Himalayan, the 400cc purpose built motorcycle, is powered by an all new 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine tuned to dish out 24.5bhp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm torque between 4,000 and 4,500rpm, paired with five-speed transmission. It is built around a new double-cradle chassis, designed by Royal Enfield-owned Harris Performance and rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch at the rear. The front wheel gets 300mm disc with two piston floating callipers while the rear gets a 240mm disc with a single piston floating calliper.

On the other hand, the Classic 500 is powered by 499cc twinspark, air-cooled engine poised to generate 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and 41.3 Nm at 4000 rpm. In the UK market, the 2017 Classic 500 has been priced at GBP 4,899, while the updated Himalayan goes for GBP 9,999, as reported by IndianAutosBlog.