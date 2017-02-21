Chennai-based motorcycle-maker Royal Enfield has more reasons to cheer. Apart from increasing sales every month, its Classic 350 model has now broken into the list of top selling motorcycles for January.

The Classic 350 is the fifth best selling motorcycle in the country for January, beating Hero's Glamour, Bajaj's Pulsar and Platina and Honda's Dream and Unicorn, according to ARAI data. Royal Enfield sold 39,391 units of Classic 350 in January against 27,362 units in January 2016 to register a growth of 43.96 percent. This is despite the cash crunch following demonetisation, which has dented the overall sales of the industry.

The first four places have been sealed by Hero Moto Corp and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. Hero Splendor continues to be in the numero uno position with sales of 2,08,512 units. Hero HF Deluxe is the second best selling motorcycle of January with 1,22,202 units followed by Honda CB Shine with 70,294 unit sales. Hero's Passion secured fourth place with 56,335 unit sales.

Hero Glamour stands at sixth in the table with 38,204 unit sales followed by Bajaj Pulsar range with 36,456 unit sales. Despite a range of bikes under the Pulsar brand, the total sales of January 2017 are less compared to the 46,314 unit sales in January 2016.

Bajaj Platina, Honda Dream series and Unicorn complete the top 10 list for January. Platina's sales were at 23,963 units, while Dream series sales stood at 18,794 and Unicorn found 18,654 takers.

Aggressive pricing and brand perception are considered as two key reasons of the Classic 350's elevation on the table. The sales of Classic model have been skyrocketing in urban areas.