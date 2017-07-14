Internet has become a source of havoc with people using it to spread death hoaxes targeting celebrities and big personalities, and the latest victim is British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, who is known for his role as Mr. Bean.

The 61-year-old actor has become a victim of death hoax multiple times in the last few years with the last one being just three months ago. He is in news again for all the wrong reasons, and this time it's over a hoax that says he died of a car crash.

A photograph of Rowan Atkinson with "R.I.P. 1955-2017 Mr. Bean Rowan Atkinson" written on it and a caption that reads: "FOX BREAKING NEWS: Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) died at 62 after crashing his car on attempt perfecting a stunt – Today July, 2017" has been doing the rounds online, creating panic among the fans.

However, it has turned out to be just another celebrity death hoax as Rowan Atkinson is alive and the particular post is not from Fox News.

According to Hoax-Slayer website, the "R.I.P 1955-2017 Mr. Bean Rowan Atkinson" post with a video "play" icon is just a scam. You will be taken to a website that appears to have the video of Mr Bean's death if you click on the post.

"But, when you attempt to play the video, you will see a message claiming that you must complete a security check and share on Facebook to continue watching," reported Hoax-slayer. "A Facebook share box will appear in a new browser tab. You will be prompted to share the fake "Breaking News" post on your Timeline."

It went on to say that "the original page will be automatically redirected to a scam or malware website." Some times, it will take you to an error page that claims your computer has been locked due to presence of virus. You will be asked to call a support team that in turn asks for credit card details as charge for your computer repair work.

"The scammers may also try to trick you into downloading software that will allow them to take control of your computer, steal your files, and install malware," reported the website that is known for busting hoaxes.

Several celebrities, including John Cena, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, James Earl Jones, Willie Nelson and Will Smith have become victims of death hoax.