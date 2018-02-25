WWE is set for another important landmark as former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will sign the Monday Night RAW contract at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday, February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey, who became one of the most celebrated MMA fighters (12-2-0) during her association with promotion brand UFC, had been linked to WWE ever since her appearance in the 2015 Wrestlemania. She had performed a Judo throw on Triple H and attacked his partner Stephanie McMahon after being brought on to the stage by The Rock at the Levi's Stadium.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist fuelled speculations when she made a surprise entry after the end of WWE's first-ever women's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January 2018.

The 31-year-old shared the stage with Royal Rumble champions Asuka and WWE women's champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. She shook the hands of McMahon and even pointed to the WrestleMania sign, hinting her move to the wrestling world.

Who will Rousey face on WWE debut?

Rousey will sign the much-anticipated contract to perform as a full-time wrestler with WWE on Sunday. She reportedly agreed to the terms following her Royal Rumble appearance last month.

WWE would certainly want to cash in on the popularity of Rousey and speculations are rife that she will headline Wrestlemania 34, scheduled for April 18 in Louisiana. The former UFC star is likely to face Triple H and McMahon in a tag-team match.

More details about what is expected to be a huge attraction at Wrestlemania may come out during her segment at the Elimination Chamber event on Sunday.

Rumour mills are speculating big names of the likes of Kurt Angle and The Rock to partner with Rousey against the power couple. Rousey may also face Asuka, Bliss and Flair, the trio whom she had interrupted at the Royal Rumble.

Rousey fans might even see their favorite star in action even before WrestleMania 34 as she might play a part in the singles match between Asuka and Nia Jax on Sunday at the Elimination Chamber, given her recent social media exchanges with the latter.

When does WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 start and how to watch it live

The pre-show of the pay-per-view event will start at 3:30am IST (Monday, February 26), 2pm local time and 10pm GMT while the main show will be live on television from 5:30am IST, 4pm local time and 12am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage

Global live stream: WWE Network

India: TV: Sony Ten 1/HD; Live streaming: Sony Liv

UK: Sky Box Office