Filmmaker Karan Johar has made several rom-coms and family dramas that have won millions of hearts. Now, the director is coming up with four interesting projects, which are more than a romantic-comedies.

The most interesting flick that he will be making is a biopic. KJo is set to be a part of a biopic movie for the first time.

It will be about flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, reports suggest. Yes, Karan Johar is set to produce a women-oriented movie. But who will be the lead actress? Alia Bhatt?

We all know that Karan's current favourite Bollywood actress is Alia, and thus she might bag the project. Will she do justice to it?

Gunjan Saxena is India's first woman combat aviator. According to Bollywood Hungama, the rights of her biopic have been acquired by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the film is expected to go on floors next year.

However, the director and the female lead of the movie have not been decided yet. Gunjan, along with flight lieutenant Srividya Rajan, were India's first women to fly choppers and evacuate injured Indian soldiers from Kargil 18 years ago.

Gunjan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. She is also one of the 25 women to form the first batch of IAF trainee pilots, and hence hers makes for an interesting story.

"Karan, who is also partaking as a producer in many women-oriented films like the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, is now looking to cast the right girl for the role. Karan will not direct the film himself," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Karan is busy with three other projects — Kesari with Akshay Kumar on the Battle of Saragarhi, superhero movie Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, and Marathi film Sairat's remake with Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor.