Rohingyas are described as the 'world's most persecuted minority group'. There are about 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and the recent turmoil has made the world take a notice of the injustice.
"The Myanmar government should stop pretending that the Rohingya are setting fire to their own homes and laying waste to their own villages," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday.
Take a look at pictures from what has been termed by the UN as the biggest humanitarian crisis:
A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee men carry an old woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A new Rohingya refugee woman cries as they arrive near the Kutupalang makeshift Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk in the rain as they are held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya boy carries a child while walking in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, BangladeshREUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, BangladeshREUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox's Bazar, BangladeshREUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain