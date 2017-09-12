Rohingyas are described as the 'world's most persecuted minority group'. There are about 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and the recent turmoil has made the world take a notice of the injustice.

"The Myanmar government should stop pretending that the Rohingya are setting fire to their own homes and laying waste to their own villages," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday.

Take a look at pictures from what has been termed by the UN as the biggest humanitarian crisis:

A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee men carry an old woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugee men carry an old woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A new Rohingya refugee woman cries as they arrive near the Kutupalang makeshift Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A new Rohingya refugee woman cries as they arrive near the Kutupalang makeshift Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter into Bangladesh side, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk in the rain as they are held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees walk in the rain as they are held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya boy carries a child while walking in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh
A Rohingya boy carries a child while walking in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, BangladeshREUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh.REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknaf, BangladeshREUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox's Bazar, BangladeshREUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain