Rohingyas are described as the 'world's most persecuted minority group'. There are about 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and the recent turmoil has made the world take a notice of the injustice.

"The Myanmar government should stop pretending that the Rohingya are setting fire to their own homes and laying waste to their own villages," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday.

Take a look at pictures from what has been termed by the UN as the biggest humanitarian crisis: