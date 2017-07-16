Right from opting to receive after winning the toss, Roger Federer, on Sunday, July 16, looked and went about his business like a guy who had played 10 Wimbledon finals in the past. The Swiss great eventually went on to become the first player to win eight titles at the grasscourt major, surpassing Pete Sampras' record of seven.

On the other hand, Cilic, who had been on fire through the tournament, was overwhelmed by the occasion and in fact broke down after losing the first set and being 2-0 down in the second at the centre court.

Cilic took his seat during the break and was reduced to tears as tournament officials and a doctor tried to console the Croatian. The match then resumed to a standing ovation from the crowd, who were getting behind the man, who was playing his first Wimbledon final.

However, the crowd got to witness the ruthlessness behind the calm demeanour of Federer, who went on to win the second set 6-1 without breaking a sweat. The 35-year-old was at his best, not being distracted by the disruption during the set.

Ruthless Roger!

Cilic then took a medical timeout to re-strap a foot-injury he seemed to have picked up before the start of the match. The 28-year-old appeared to have gained a little bit of focus of two horrid ones, but Federer was never going to take his foot off the accelerator as he strolled to a historic title with 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Emotions were running high when Federer hit the winning point. Tennis fans on Twitter let the world know how grateful they were to witness the legend coming back from a semifinal loss last year and braving injuries to win the historic crown on Sunday.

IBTimes India has compiled a few reactions after Federer's record-smashing Wimbledon 2017 win.

