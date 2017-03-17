Roger Federer has been brilliant in the ongoing Indian Wells Masters (Paribas Open) and his best was witnessed against Rafael Nadal in the round of 16. Federer, in such vintage form, will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday. It is not going to be an easy task for Federer against Kyrgios, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the last round.

The Swiss ace has shown that when on song, despite his age, he can defeat anyone in world tennis. Federer has been spot on with his serves, and his game from the baseline has been brilliant too. There are hardly any weaknesses in Federer's game, but with Kyrgios in roaring form, the former world number one has to be on top of his game. Federer was impressed the way he defeated Djokovic.

"I'm very impressed with him taking out Novak, back-to-back weeks, on Novak's best surface. I hope it's going to lead to something great for Nick and that he realises if he puts his head down and focuses, he can bring it day in and day out, week in and week out," ATP tour official website quoted Federer as saying.

"That's maybe going to take a bit more time, but that's why he can win tournaments. When it matters the most against the best players and in finals, he's there. That's a great quality to have already now," he added.

If Kyrgios can play the high-level of tennis, which he showed against Djokovic, anything is possible. The Australian has a knack of playing good tennis when it comes to facing superstars. Kyrgios has not only defeated Djokovic, the Australian has got the better off Nadal and Federer in the past as well.

It is huge service games, which could prove to be the difference in this quarter-finals clash in the BNP Paribas Open. Kyrgios loves to play an attacking brand of tennis and hits the ball flat, which could pose problems for Federer if he is made to run around the court.

The 15th seed Australian will be keen to use his pace on the court to trouble the ninth seed. Against Federer, Kyrgios cannot afford to lose his cool and be patient. The Australian wants to use his serve as an advantage against Federer.

"It's just another match for me. I have to get ready for tomorrow. I am serving really well -- that is creating chances for me to put pressure on their service games. My mentality is improving, and I am trying really hard to fight for every point and just compete," Kyrgios told reporters.

