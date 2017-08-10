Roger Federer appears to be in a majestic form in 2017. No wonder, any competition he walks into, the former world number one is viewed as a favourite. The Swiss ace is playing some good tennis in the ongoing Rogers Cup, and is set to face Spaniard David Ferrer in the third round of the competition on Thursday.

Can Ferrer beat Federer? Let's be honest, if Federer plays anything close to what he has been doing so far in the last couple of months, it would be impossible for the Spaniard. However, what makes Federer an absolute champion is the way he treats his opponents with respect, and prepares his matches with all his might.

Post-Wimbledon, this Rogers Cup is his first competition, and he started with a bang, beating Peter Polansky in 54 minutes. Federer understands that the competition is going to get much tougher as the Rogers Cup moves ahead with some wonderful stars in the competition.

As of now, he will just maintain his focus on Ferrer, who is one of the experienced players in the circuit. If one looks at their head-to-head record, Federer is leagues ahead, with 16 wins and no losses.

Ferrer is yet to find the winning formula to succeed against Federer. The Spaniard has the game to beat any top player of the world, but when he comes against Federer, call it the nerves, Ferrer fails to produce his best game.

However, they have not met in any competitive matches since their last game during the ATP World Tour Masters in 2014, where Ferrer took him to three sets. It would take something special to once again take Federer the full distance when the world number three is on top of his game at present.

Though Ferrer's record might be below par, the Spaniard comes into the clash with some impressive performances under his belt. En route to the third round clash, Ferrer has defeated Kyle Edmund and even 15th seed Jack Sock in the last round, but Federer is a different breed altogether.

With Federer playing some of his best tennis ever, the Swiss ace has set his sights on the title, and anything that comes on his path will have to bear his brunt. Next victim – Ferrer? We will soon find it out.

