Roger Federer might be nearing the end of his spectacular career, but he has always treated his home fans to some exceptional tennis over the years, especially in the Basel Open. He has won the title seven times, and will be eager to win it one more time.

Federer is getting there, one step at a time, as he prepares to face Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the Basel Open, also known as Swiss Indoors, on Friday (October 27). This will his 15th quarterfinal in 17 years of the competition.

The former world number one has been in good form, beating Frances Tiafoe and Benoit Paire in his two matches so far at the Swiss Indoors. As always in the Basel Open, where he is supported by the home fans to the core, Federer unleashed some outstanding tennis, with his majestic baseline game.

Federer will be eager to continue his dominance in the quarterfinals, by winning the match in straight sets. He has not dropped a single set in the competition so far, and has never lost a single game against Mannarino. They last met in Basel in 2013 and this will be their first meeting in four years.

It would take something special for any player to stop the top seed from winning the Basel Open, but Federer cannot afford to take Mannarino lightly.

For some, Mannarino might have played spoilsport when he beat tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov to set up a date with Federer. It would be have been a treat to watch Shapovalov come up against his idol, Federer, but this clash against Mannarino could turn out to be interesting if the Frenchman delivers his A game.

Mannarino will be confident after his show against Shapovalov, but the Frenchman is aware of the tough task ahead. Federer is a different breed altogether, and Mannarino will have to play out of his skin to show the Swiss ace the exit door.

The winner of this match will face either David Goffin or Jack Sock in the semifinals.

Where to watch live

The match is scheduled for 7pm local time, 10:30 pm IST, 6 pm BST. Here is the live and TV streaming.

India: TV: SONY ESPN. Live streaming: Sony LIV

UK: TV: Sky Sports Action. Live streaming: Sky Go

USA: TV: Tennis Channel. Live streaming: Tennis Channel

Australia: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN