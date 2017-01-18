Roger Federer was like a kid at a candy store after making his much-awaited competitive comeback from injury. And having come through a testing first round match, Federer will look to step it up a gear when he plays Noah Rubin of the USA in round two of the 2017 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic begins title defence in impressive fashion

Seeded only 17 in the year's first major:

Federer has a difficult task ahead if he is to make it really deep in this Australian Open, but this second round match against qualifier Rubin should not cause too many problems.

Federer got the better of fellow veteran Jurgen Melzer in the first round with the Swiss master coming up trumps in four sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

That was an impressive performance:

Particularly in the final two sets and considering this was Federer's first competitive match since Wimbledon last year. Prior to the tournament, the 17-time Grand Slam champion played in the exhibition Hopman Cup in Perth.

"It was a special moment walking out on court," Federer said after his win over Melzer. "A special moment, you know, after match point. Match point, when you get to match point, when you win the match point. I think those three components make it special when you're coming back.

"Obviously last year it also felt special in a way in Monaco when I came back after my first surgery ever.

"So, yeah, I definitely see things a bit different when you've been gone for a long time or when you've come back from injury like I have in the last year or so. I experienced it twice now. So, yeah, it was great to be out there. I really enjoyed myself, even though it wasn't so simple."

Federer will hope it is straightforward against Rubin, though, and considering he is expected to face much higher-ranked opponents from the third round and up, the 35 year old will want to spend as little time as possible on court in this second round match.

Rubin, ranked 197 in the world, came through a tough five-setter against fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo in the opening round, but the 20 year old will know this second round contest will be a completely different prospect.

"I saw a little bit (of Rubin) while I was waiting for my match on the mini screen," Federer said of his second round opponent. "How much do you see? You see a little bit, but you don't see the ball.

"I know he's a baseliner. He makes a lot of shots. I guess it's not a bad thing for me. I know it's probably more on my racquet rather than playing a big server. Regardless, you know, got to manage any kind of player in this draw to move forward."

