The retirement question will be a constant in 2018 for Roger Federer, who is on the twilight of his tennis career. Federer, 36, was at his phenomenal best in 2017, and wants to play as long as he is happy and healthy.

Federer rolled back the clock in 2017, winning seven titles including two grand slams. It was not only about trophies: The Swiss ace visibly enjoyed the game of tennis. It is in such situations, where players do not think too much about the results, that gets the best out of them as they play to just enjoy the sport. That is exactly what happened in 2017 for Federer.

The world number number two was selective while choosing which tournaments to play and what to ignore. For instance, Federer did not play a single match in the clay court season in 2017, and Fedex will miss some competitions in 2018 as well.

"At this age, I have a lot of pleasure doing what I'm doing, because if I didn't enjoy it I would not do it anymore. I'm going to be very careful of selecting the tournaments I'll play, and I think anything I win from here on forward is like a bonus. As long as I'm healthy and happy to play I'll keep doing that and then we'll see when the end is," Federer told Radio Australia.

Federer is opening his campaign with Hopman Cup, which starts before the year ends. This competition is going to be a perfect way to prepare for the first grand slam of 2018, Australian Open. It starts mid-January.

The Swiss ace is going to be one of the big favourites to defend his Australian Open Crown. The year 2018 will be a big year for Federer, who should be keen to continue his amazing form in 2018, but with the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic set to play in Australia, it will be interesting.

Not to forget Federer'a arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, who will also be keen to deliver the goods in 2018 as well.