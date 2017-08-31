Five players from the top-10, including Stanislas Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, have not travelled to New York, owing to injuries.

Two of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's main rivals at the ongoing US Open -- Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev -- are already out of the season's final Grand Slam, which makes the veterans favourites, yet again, in what has been a dream year for them so far.

If early signs are anything to go by, then top seed Nadal, who has won the French Open this season, holds a slender advantage over his arch-rival as third seed Federer struggled to find form in the opener against American teenager Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday, August 29.

Federer, much to the surprise of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, conceded the opener. However, he was able to maintain composure over the five-set thriller, which he won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. There was signs of rustiness as the five-time champion had to miss Cincinnati following a back injury and the Swiss legend conceded he did not have the ideal preparation in the lead-up to the US Open.

On the other hand, Nadal had a relatively easier first round outing during his straight sets win over Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

Who is Mikhail Youzhny, Federer's second-round opponent

Start time: Federer vs Youzhny is the third match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It is expected to start at 2:15pm local, 11:45pm IST.

Youzhny, the 35-year-old Russian, is a two-time semi-finalist in New York. The former top-20 player though has not been at the best in the recent past and has dropped to 101 in the ATP Rankings. In 2017, his only notable performance came at the Chennai Open, in which he reached the quarter-final.

Notably, Federer has defeated the Russian veteran in all their 16 meetings in the past. The five-time champion, even after his first-round scare, should seal a straight set win over his familiar foe.

Who is Taro Daniel, Nadal's second-round opponent

Start time: Nadal vs Daniel is the last match of the day at the Arthur Ashe. It is expected to start at 8:15pm local, 5:45am IST [Friday].

Taro Daniel, the world number 121, defeated local player Tommy Paul in a five-setter 6-1, 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. The 25-year-old Japanese is likely to be affected by fatigue as he gears up for one of the biggest tests of his career.

To make matter worse, Daniel's first-round match was interrupted by rain on Tuesday and was only completed on Wednesday, August 30, robbing the youngster of a day's rest.

Daniel has not had positive results in the ongoing season that could have given him some confidence to test the world number one on Thursday.

Notably, Nadal and Daniel have never met in the past and the Spaniard starts as the overwhelming favourite in their first meeting.

Live streaming and TV coverage information below