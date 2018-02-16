Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has turned back the clock over the last few months with nothing but elan. The 36-year-old, who became the oldest ever male player to win the Australian Open 2018 title, has a huge chance of regaining the World No 1 ranking at the end of Friday.

After successfully getting past Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 in the Rotterdam Open 2018 tournament on Thursday, Federer has set up a quarterfinal clash with the 30-year-old Dutch tennis player Robin Hasse.

Federer's family is currently not in Rotterdam and he has reportedly invited Rafael Nadal -- the person he will be replacing as the World No 1 -- to attend his match as "he is lonely".

"He should come around. I'm lonely," Express quoted Federer as saying. "My family is not here."

Apart from being the World No 1 next week, Federer will reach plenty of other milestones if he gets to beat Haase on Friday.

Federer will become the oldest player ever -- male or female -- to be ranked the World No 1. Serena Williams (35) currently holds the record.

Federer last attained the World No 1 ranking in November 2012. It's been five years and close to 110 days since -- the biggest gap between the No 1 stints held by any male tennis player.

In case you are thinking that Federer would have it easy in the QFs, let us remind you that Haase has had comfortable straight sets victories in his last two matches in the tournament this year.

Roger Federer vs Robin Haase

Date: February 16

Time: 7:30 pm local (12 am IST - Saturday)

TV listings: Sony SIX / HD (India), Sky Sports (UK)

Live streaming: Sony Liv (India), Sky Go (UK), Tennis TV (Worldwide)

Live score: HERE