Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is looking forward to winning his fifth Laureus World Sports Award this year. The 36-year-old, who became the oldest ever tennis player to become a World No 1, is competing with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton as well one of his biggest on-court rival Rafael Nadal for the Laureus World Sports Award 2018.

"Excited to be heading to Monaco for the Laureus Sport Awards! Good luck to all the Nominees see you next week [sic]," Federer tweeted. The event will take place in Monaco on February 27.

The tennis maestro has the chance of bagging two awards on the night as he is nominated in the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award category as well as the Laureus World Comeback of the Year category.

He has won the award for four consecutive years from 2005 to 2008.

What a sensational calendar year it has been for Federer. The 20-time grand slam winner turned back the clock and performed really well as he became the Australian Open 2018 winner -- the oldest player to win the grand slam title.

Some weeks later, Federer became the World No 1 at the Rotterdam Open ATP event and then went on to win the tennis tournament as well.

"Could never have been the oldest #1 without my team. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. [sic]," Federer captioned a beautiful collage he recently posted on Instagram.