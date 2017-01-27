Rockline Venkatesh is venturing into Mollywood. The producer, who has established himself as a leading filmmaker of Sandalwood, is teaming up with none other than Mohanlal, for a movie to be directed by Unnikrishnan B, in which Tamil actor Vishal is playing an important role.

Mohanlal formally announced the news on Facebook and wrote, "Happy to announce my next flick written and directed by Unnikrishnan B, Production by renowned producer Sri. Rockline Venkatesh who has produced films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Lingaa. Actor Vishal is playing a very crucial role in the film. [sic]"

Mohanlal and Unnikrishnan B had earlier collaborated on movies like Madampi, Grandmaster and Mr Fraud. The actor is currently busy with Major Ravi's 1971: Beyond Borders, which will hit the screens on April 7. Meanwhile, his Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which was released recently, has opened well in Kerala.

Coming to Rockline Venkatesh, in the initial years, he produced TV shows and gradually ventured into film production. His first film was Belli Modagalu, back in 1992. Since then he has worked with almost all the big stars of Kannada, like late Vishnuvardhan, Shivaraj Kumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Ravichandran, Darshan, etc.

He came to the national spotlight when he joined hands with Rajinikanth for Lingaa and co-produced Salman Khan's blockbuster, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He has also produced a movie in Telugu called Power, starring Ravi Teja. With Venkatesh now entering Mollywood, he has got credit as a producer who has made movies in all the South Indian languages.