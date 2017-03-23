Despite enduring a tough season with Leicester City this year, Riyad Mahrez is still considered a top player after his heroics guided Leicester City to their first-ever Premier League title last season. The Algerian international has attracted interest from a number of top clubs recently, but reports say that he has made it his objective to move to Barcelona in the summer.

Also read: Jamie Vardy death threats: Footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy threatened in a 'terrifying' street incident

Reports coming out of Spain suggest that Mahrez is desperate to complete a move to Barcelona in the summer as he wants to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. No interest from Barcelona has been reported as of now, but the Catalan giants will have to shell out around £35 million for him.

However, any move for Mahrez would have to wait till Barcelona appoints a new manager to see if he wants to sign him or not.

While a move to Barcelona would certainly benefit Mahrez's career, he might not be a regular in their starting 11 considering they have the likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Messi in his position. If the Algerian is looking for regular football, a move to Liverpool would be better for him.

Reports say Jurgen Klopp has put the winger on top of his transfer list as he looks to rebuild his squad for next season. His £35 million valuation should not be a problem for Liverpool at all and with Klopp saying that Liverpool will be spending in the summer and adding Mahrez to their ranks would be a step in the right direction.

While Mahrez has struggled to replicate his form from last season, which saw him score a total of 17 goals and assist 10, he has slowing been rediscovering his best form under new manager Craig Shakespeare.

After a slow start to the season and the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, Mahrez seems to be getting back to his best slowly as Leicester City look to avoid another relegation battle.

While his form in the Premier League has been great, his form in the Champions League has been really good as he helped the Foxes progress to the last eight of the competition by netting four goals.