Rita Ora and Elena Ora have made heads turn at a party in London. Rita looked glamorous in a silver sequinned dress, cobalt blue mini skirt, midnight blue coloured denim heeled boots and an embroidered work denim jacket, but she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction.

Rita flashed her underwear the moment she exited from her SUV during a night out in London on Saturday night. Not only that, the singer unintentionally flashed more than what she bargained for in her lacy and almost transparent underwear.

The I Will Never Let You Down singer was partying with sister Elena, who was wearing a large metallic double-breasted jacket and same denim boots. The Ora sisters attended Kyle De'volle x JF London launch party in Kensington, London.

"So proud of you and everything you've become but also all your going to do! Love your new shoes!!!! I love you bestie @kyledevolle," she posted on Instagram after the party.

Rita, who recently announced that she will be focusing on new music, partied with several other famous faces, including Scottish singer Tallia Storm, 18, and Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Meanwhile, the Brit beauty will soon release her long awaited single. She even said goodbye to America's Next Top Model to focus on her music and acting. "I just love performing live so I would like to do the music side more often but yeah, we can take it all, I'll have it all [music and acting]," Rita told Good Morning America.

"I have such a great [collaboration] surprise coming but I can't say anything yet."